Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GPN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.15.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GPN opened at $137.82 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

