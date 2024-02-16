Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $180.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.15.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.