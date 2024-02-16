Global Payments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,548 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 166% compared to the average volume of 1,711 put options.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

