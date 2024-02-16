Global Value Investment Corp. Buys 5,867 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $24,230.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,093,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,188.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 10,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 74,841 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $306,099.69.

On Monday, November 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12.

On Friday, November 17th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 5,003 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $20,512.30.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.7 %

RMCF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

