Global Value Investment Corp. Purchases 5,867 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,230.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,093,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,188.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 10,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 74,841 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69.

On Monday, November 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12.

On Friday, November 17th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 5,003 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,512.30.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMCF

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.