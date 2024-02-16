Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Graham were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,418,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $743.94 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $749.89. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $696.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

