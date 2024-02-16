Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $9.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 175,950 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

