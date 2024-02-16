Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $301.20 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $363.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.40.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

