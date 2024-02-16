Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,239 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

