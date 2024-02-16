Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,127 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,914,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Bilibili by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Bilibili by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of BILI opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

