Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,200 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 246.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 88,176 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 120,511 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,672 shares of company stock worth $967,988. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

