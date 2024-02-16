Greenleaf Trust Buys New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.