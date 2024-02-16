Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 2,346 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Blackstone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BX opened at $130.21 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
