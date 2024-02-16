Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.