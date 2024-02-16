Greenleaf Trust Cuts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 207.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

