Greenleaf Trust Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on R

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.