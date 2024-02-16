Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $143.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

