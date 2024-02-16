Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $214.54 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

