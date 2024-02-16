Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

O opened at $52.02 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

