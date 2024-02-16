Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PPL by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in PPL by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 103,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 81,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,390,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 323,249 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.