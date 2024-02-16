Greenleaf Trust Has $277,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

