Greenleaf Trust Has $278,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.