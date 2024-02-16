Greenleaf Trust Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 57,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,634,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $85.25 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

