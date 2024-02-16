Greenleaf Trust Has $306,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 576,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $272.79 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $274.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 139.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

