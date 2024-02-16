Greenleaf Trust Invests $229,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

