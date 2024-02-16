Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,123 shares of company stock worth $416,315. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.