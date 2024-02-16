Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RWR opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.