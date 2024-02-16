Greenleaf Trust Makes New $277,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Trading Up 1.2 %

National Grid stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.