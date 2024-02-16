Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 2.5 %

UGI opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $39.27.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

