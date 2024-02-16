Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $238.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.04 and a 12 month high of $239.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

