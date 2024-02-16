Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SBA Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $211.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.91 and its 200 day moving average is $224.39. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $287.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,810 shares of company stock worth $31,529,145. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.