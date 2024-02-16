Greenleaf Trust Sells 103 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CGI were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CGI by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,239,000 after acquiring an additional 805,973 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CGI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,687,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $376,083,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,388,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GIB stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $116.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

