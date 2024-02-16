Greenleaf Trust Sells 229 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Okta were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

