Greenleaf Trust Sells 239 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.