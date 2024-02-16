Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,603 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PG&E were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

