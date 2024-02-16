Greenleaf Trust Sells 276 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after acquiring an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,480,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,739,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,878,000 after acquiring an additional 261,370 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.31 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

