Greenleaf Trust Sells 307 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Moderna were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Moderna by 16.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.28. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

