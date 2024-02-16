Greenleaf Trust Sells 632 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 255.9% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $182.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.19. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

