Greenleaf Trust Sells 67 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $441.26 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.17 and its 200-day moving average is $401.92.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

View Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.