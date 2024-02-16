Greenleaf Trust Takes $238,000 Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,315,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,541,000 after purchasing an additional 793,558 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 735,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 524,400 shares during the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.
PNM Resources Price Performance
Shares of PNM opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PNM Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 150.49%.
PNM Resources Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
