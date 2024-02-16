Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in H World Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,926,000 after buying an additional 116,244 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in H World Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 434,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in H World Group during the third quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in H World Group during the third quarter worth about $26,282,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

H World Group Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.17 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

