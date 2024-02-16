Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 192,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $79.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.