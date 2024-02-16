Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 984,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,280. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.