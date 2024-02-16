Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,065,000 after purchasing an additional 467,322 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 98,881 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

HALO opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

