Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Raised to $17.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCSG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $917.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 95,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 122,193 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 402,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

