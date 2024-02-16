Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $11.90. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 165,549 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $917.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.