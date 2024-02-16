Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL opened at $74.38 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.77.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

