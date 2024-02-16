Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

