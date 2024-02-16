HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

