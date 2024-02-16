HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of HP worth $47,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Motco increased its stake in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HP by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $29.04 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

